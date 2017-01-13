weltzeituhr am alexanderplatz, berlin mitte, januar 2017
Like this:
Like Loading...
niederrhein, december 2016
(and i promise this is the last one of my dabblings in landscape photography – for now :))
Like this:
Like Loading...
the door of a beverage delivery service, niederrhein, december 2016
Like this:
Like Loading...
a tree, reflections, yellow… of course i could not resist.
venlo, the netherlands, december 2016
Like this:
Like Loading...
here are some of my favourite shots from the last twelve months. i’m really happy that on the one hand i’m still liking most of my pictures and that i’m on the other hand really annoyed by some of them. i hope this signifies some kind of development and hopefully for the better :)
some nights before (by berry)
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
photographically it was a very good year with a lot of opportunities and i was quite well prepared for some of them. i guess my personal photography related highlight was my very first exhibition (that is still running until the end of february) at freiluftgalerie berlin.
thanks a lot to all you posting photographers, friendly followers, following friends and likable likers. without you it would be at most half the fun!
a happy new year to all of you!
Like this:
Like Loading...
let the light come in
berlin friedrichshain, 2016
Like this:
Like Loading...
berlin, friedrichshain, december 2016
a song featuring a barroom ingeniously: bill callahan’s seagull (click, hear)
Like this:
Like Loading...