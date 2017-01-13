snowy canopy

p1113700-bearbeitetberlin friedrichshain, january 2017

wintertime

p1113692weltzeituhr am alexanderplatz, berlin mitte, januar 2017

couleur cafe

p1063639berlin, hansaviertel, 2017

serge gainsbourg – couleur cafe (click, hear)

twilight

pc283343niederrhein, december 2016

(and i promise this is the last one of my dabblings in landscape photography – for now :))

knotted

PC283217.jpgfour knotted willows, niederrhein, december 2016

oh buoy

pc283256niederrhein, december 2016

mr. sandman, bring me a drink

pc283240the door of a beverage delivery service, niederrhein, december 2016

be…

pc273147a tree, reflections, yellow… of course i could not resist.

venlo, the netherlands, december 2016

winter window

pc313486-2from the oldest city in germany, made with the last light of the last year

he who is not to be named is coming

p2250842-2friedrichshain, berlin, 2016

back to the future

here are some of my favourite shots from the last twelve months. i’m really happy that on the one hand i’m still liking most of my pictures and that i’m on the other hand really annoyed by some of them. i hope this signifies some kind of development and hopefully for the better :)

dsc07311
dsc07478
dsc07470
dsc07464
dsc07432
dsc07360-bearbeitet
p3041280
dsc07328
some nights before (by berry)
some nights before (by berry)
pb222428
dsc06294
_a301018-001
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
dsc07246
dsc03546
_a301032
dsc05681
dsc05426
_a290539-2-bearbeitet
dsc03905
dsc04396-bearbeitet-2
pa211403
dsc04586-2
dsc05317-bearbeitet
pa131204-2
dsc06135
pa051183-2
dsc06869
dsc06804
dsc05233
dsc05924-3
dsc05576
DSC03930-Bearbeitet
DSC04404
P6202245
dsc05336-3
DSC03594
DSC03743-Bearbeitet
DSC03555
P7062997
P7032977
P8112524-Bearbeitet
P6292646
DSC02798
DSC02831
P5062672
DSC01296
P5012118-Bearbeitet
P4243129-Bearbeitet
P4212780
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
scout niblett [privatclub]
https://www.flickr.com/photos/21591457@N07/albums/72157666442375770
P4032286-3
P4022178
P3191625
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
DSC01155
DSC01087
P2291254
P2250863
DSC00927-Bearbeitet
P1239985-Bearbeitet
P1239958-Bearbeitet
P2291259

photographically it was a very good year with a lot of opportunities and i was quite well prepared for some of them. i guess my personal photography related highlight was my very first exhibition (that is still running until the end of february) at freiluftgalerie berlin.

thanks a lot to all you posting photographers, friendly followers, following friends and likable likers. without you it would be at most half the fun!

a happy new year to all of you!

hidden train

dsc06856-bearbeitetberlin  friedrichshain, 2016

boatman’s call

dsc07180berlin treptow, 2016

quiet days in cliché 

happy holidays to all of you!

odd shadow out

p3041280moabit, berlin, 2016

cracks in everything

dsc06870-2let the light come in

berlin friedrichshain, 2016

day walker

dsc07311berlin alexanderplatz, 2016

into the barroom

dsc07478berlin,  friedrichshain, december 2016

a song featuring a barroom ingeniously: bill callahan’s seagull (click, hear) 

the roof

dsc04599tübingen, 2016

silent green

dsc06256st. jean de luz, 2016