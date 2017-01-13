here are some of my favourite shots from the last twelve months. i’m really happy that on the one hand i’m still liking most of my pictures and that i’m on the other hand really annoyed by some of them. i hope this signifies some kind of development and hopefully for the better :)

photographically it was a very good year with a lot of opportunities and i was quite well prepared for some of them. i guess my personal photography related highlight was my very first exhibition (that is still running until the end of february) at freiluftgalerie berlin.

thanks a lot to all you posting photographers, friendly followers, following friends and likable likers. without you it would be at most half the fun!

a happy new year to all of you!