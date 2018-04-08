street light 8. April 2018Photographyarchitecture, bus, cab, e-p5, hong kong, light, m.zuiko 12-40mm, public transport, shadow, street, taxi, urbandothob i thoroughly enjoyed the nice light at this street crossing in hong kong, 2017 Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related