doing the dishes

berlin neukölln, 2022
Share this:
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
One comment
The sad part is how long it took me to get the joke…..I kept looking for someone doing dishes in one of the windows……