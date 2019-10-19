kehrwoch 19. October 2019Photographybroom, graphical, kehrwoche, samyang 18mm f2.8, sony a7 iii, station, stuttgart, window, yellowdothob stuttgart hauptbahnhof, 2019 mc bruddaaal – kehrwoch (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
What fun! After clicking on your song link, I Googled the word Kehrwoch and read through the Wikipedia entry. Thanks!