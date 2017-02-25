postcard from berlin 25. February 2017Photographyberlin, architecture, mitte, urban, travel, sony a7, sony 50mm f1.8, museumsinsel, dom, alte nationalgalerielostfunzone (dothob) playing tourist in my own city. alte nationalgalerie and berliner dom – berlin mitte, 2017 Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Beautiful. I used to play tourist in my city of Las Vegas. But now that they charge for parking, I stay away from The Strip.
And what a superb city it is! Hope you had fun. 🌞🌞🌞