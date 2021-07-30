lord give me a sign 30. July 2021Photographyarchitecture, berlin, Francisco Bosoletti, kreuzberg, love, mural, sony a7 iii, street art, tamron 28-200mm, ubahn, urban, yearning, Young Jarusdothob berlin kreuzberg, 2021 and a detail shot for those with not so great eyes (like myself) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment