wet cemetery 30. November 2017Photographyarchitecture, italy, samyang 35mm f2.8, san michele, sony a7, sunset, travel, venice, wet cemeterylostfunzone (dothob) san michele in isola, the church on the cemetery island of venice, italy, 2017 the ramones – wet cemetery (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 comments
:D; even better with the song!
;-) bedankt, Harrie!