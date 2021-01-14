the winter of my discontent 14. January 2021Photographyberlin, friedrichshain, lockdown, snow, sony a7 iii, table tennis, tamron 28-200mm, tree, urban, winterdothob i want more snow! and that’s not the only complaint i have…, berlin friedrichshain, 2021 Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related