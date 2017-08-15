the heat is (back) on

burano, italy, 2017

this was taken with my sony a7 and the excellent samyang 35mm f2.8 pancake lens that i received (i.e. bought) right on time before our holiday in venice. it is a very light and small lens, the auto focus is fast and reliable so it’s quite a different lens than the notoriously slow and sometimes “focusing where no lens focused before” sony 50mm f1.8 that i nevertheless also like a lot. i have no complaints whatsoever regarding the samyang 35mm… i think i could probably find some minor quibbles if i scrutinised the lens more thoroughly but i’m not in the mood because i really like using it ;-)

since this is the first 35mm prime i’ve really used it came as a little surprise for me that i really like the angle of view of a 35mm lens on full frame. i always was (and still am) a big fan of the panasonc lumix 20mm on my olympus e-p5, though, which comes quite close to the angle of view a full frame 40mm would provide. so maybe it’s actually no surprise at all :)