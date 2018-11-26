better call saul

but saul is dead… he died five years ago today.

saul leiter – my favorite photographer and apparently a very friendly person to boot. if you haven’t seen ‘in no great hurry’ yet, of course don’t hurry, but don’t miss out on it :)

if you happen to be in berlin – there will be an exhibition starting december 1st in the ‘museum für fotografie’ right at zoologischer garten that features the (even) lesser well known nude portraits photographed by saul leiter. it will be a joint exhibition with works of helmut newton and david lynch. i’m looking forward to it and will probably skip the newton part :-)

*disclaimer: (unfortunately) none of these pictures are mine, of course – this is a feature post!