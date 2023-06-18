berlin lichtenberg, 2023
Share this:
4 comments
Oh, yes. Love it—especially the high contrast—not to mention the peeling paint and rust. My kind of photograph!
Or 6 to 4
Loooove the groove of this. Very dark. Very tactile.
Square crop would make for a Killer album cover.