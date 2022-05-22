we’re a lot like you were 22. May 2022Photographyberlin, yellow, decay, graphical, landscape, sony a7 iii, brandenburg, tamron 28-200mm, canola, sunflowerdothob dallgow-döberitz, brandenburg, 2022 neil young – old man (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related