odd man out

berlin lichtenberg, 2022
for a much wider view of this scenery head over to the brilliant stadtauge (whom I probably only missed by a few minutes then :-))
berlin lichtenberg, 2022
for a much wider view of this scenery head over to the brilliant stadtauge (whom I probably only missed by a few minutes then :-))
2 comments
cool! das kommt bei mir auch noch. aber deins jefälltma besonders
wann liefst du da lang. ich war so gegen 12 uhr da unterwegs.
lustig.
lg daniel
War wohl eher so gegen 15 Uhr. 12 schaff ich nie 😏
Schöne Grüße zurück!
Peter