wenn man schon mal da ist…

hamburg, 2021
Share this:
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
2 comments
This is an excellent architectural photograph, notable for the play of light on the building.
Ditto what Steve said.
Really loving the broad tonal spectrum in this.