another vacation constellation 25. June 2021Photographyberlin, blue, caravan, detail, lichtenberg, samyang 35mm f1.8, sony a7 iii, start of traffic jam, stauanfang, vacationdothob a little less fortunate one, though – berlin lichtenberg, 2021
One comment
Lol :-)