crosstown traffic 13. April 2021Photographyberlin, black and white, graphical, puddle, reflection, sony a7 iii, spilled paint, street, tamron 28-200mm, urban, weddingdothob so hard to get through to you, berlin wedding, 2021 jimi hendrix – crosstown traffic (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related