locked down 15. March 2021Photographyberlin, closed, friedrichshain, lockdown, m.zuiko 12-40mm f2.8, olympus e-m5 iii, red, shop, urbandothob a year ago the lockdown started (not only) in berlin friedrichshain, 2021 Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related