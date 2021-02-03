same flock different day 3. February 2021Photographyberlin, black and white, doves, friedrichshain, ostkreuz, pigeons, snow, sony a7 iii, tamron 28-200mm, tree, water towerdothob …and that’s not even true… both shots have been made only minutes apart, berlin friedrichshain, 2021 Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
That is a stunning frame! Bravo