yellow, snow 1. February 2021Photographyberlin, yellow, friedrichshain, car, winter, graphical, snow, detail, sony a7 iii, tamron 28-200mmdothob this concludes auto-week on .documenting.the.obvious – for this time, berlin friedrichshain, 2021 bonus image of yesterday’s 2cv by special request of Meanderer (the picture was also made in friedrichshain, 2021) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 comments
Love that yellow – and thank you again for the 2CV!!
yeah! auto + schnee!