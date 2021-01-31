wiped out 31. January 2021Photography2cv, berlin, citroen, classic car, detail, friedrichshain, red, snow, sony a7 iii, tamron 28-75mm f2.8, windshield, winterdothob berlin friedrichshain, 2021 wipe out – the ventures (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 comments
Love this! I see in your tag list that it’s a Citroen 2CV – my all time favourite car :-) Do you have any more images, by chance?!!
thanks a lot! yes, it’s a 2cv and I have one more picture from this very car and it’s this one: