sitting in the waiting room 9. January 2021Photographyberlin, manikin, mitte, sony a7 iii, tamron 28-200mm, texture, urban, windowdothob berlin mitte, 2020 fugazi – waiting room (click, hear)
One comment
Wonderful, Peter! Another one to add to my favorite Documenting the Obvious virtual photos collection.