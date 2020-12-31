don’t look back in anger (this time for real!)

i used the title of this post already in 2015… but this time it’s for real! 2020 – i don’t give a penny…

not everything was bad of course, far from it… i just kind of don’t feel like writing about it here. let’s simply hope for the best next year.

thanks a lot to my friendly followers, the likable likers and the regular regulars! it still is only fun because you are here! i hope to see you all safe, healthy and in good spirit again on the other side.

have a good one!

cheers, peter

…and instead of a playlist – here is my honourable mention for song of the year: “the burning hell – i want to drink in a bar” (don’t miss out on this!):