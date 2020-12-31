don’t look back in anger (this time for real!)

i used the title of this post already in 2015… but this time it’s for real! 2020 – i don’t give a penny…
not everything was bad of course, far from it… i just kind of don’t feel like writing about it here. let’s simply hope for the best next year.
thanks a lot to my friendly followers, the likable likers and the regular regulars! it still is only fun because you are here! i hope to see you all safe, healthy and in good spirit again on the other side.
have a good one!
cheers, peter
…and instead of a playlist – here is my honourable mention for song of the year: “the burning hell – i want to drink in a bar” (don’t miss out on this!):
3 comments
2020 has been a fine vintage for your photography. I continue to enjoy your work and the seeds of inspiration it sows! I don’t know how long I’ve been following your site but each year I think your work has gone from strength to strength. I hope all is well with you and that you have a creative 2021.
The song and video are great. Some rather dapper dancing and nice comfy slippers. What more could we want to round off a difficult year?
Thanks for sharing your work. Take good care and keep safe.
Best wishes from a sub zero Sheffield
🙂👍☃️🤷♂️🕺💃✨🌈❄️🚀🎉
I don’t even drink in bars, and I love that song! Thanks. And thanks for the repeat of so many of your photos, including some of my favorites.
Thanks Peter for brightening this awful year with the fruits of your vision. Let’s hope that the coming year brings more to be happy and thankful for.