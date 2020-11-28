i went down to the quarantined city 28. November 2020Photographyberlin, black and white, covered, friedrichshain, graphical, isolation, manikin, mannequin, sony a7 iii, tamron 28-200mm, windowdothob berlin friedrichshain, 2020 nick cave – litany of gathering up (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 comments
Very good; inclu Nick Cave. :)
Good picture! And the song is beautiful too!