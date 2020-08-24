is that all there is to a circus? 24. August 2020Photographyarchitecture, blue, circus, decay, sony a7 iii, tamron, tamron 28-200mm, travel, window, wolgastdothob wolgast, 2020 pj harvey – is that all there is (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 comments
Nice shot 👍
As soon as I saw the title I immediately thought of the song Is That All There Is although the version in my head is the 12″ version that I had by Christina which bought before it was withdrawn! Peel had played it a few times and it was instantly on my must puchase list. I’ve never heard the PJ Harvey version so thanks for the link 🙂
If you are interested in the Christina version here is a link:
Is that all there is to a comment?
Best wishes, Mr C 🤡
The circus isn’t what it used to be :-) For as far Is this all there is goes: I’m from the Peggy Lee era :-)