is that all there is to a circus?

wolgast, 2020

pj harvey – is that all there is (click, hear)

2 comments

  1. Nice shot 👍
    As soon as I saw the title I immediately thought of the song Is That All There Is although the version in my head is the 12″ version that I had by Christina which bought before it was withdrawn! Peel had played it a few times and it was instantly on my must puchase list. I’ve never heard the PJ Harvey version so thanks for the link 🙂
    If you are interested in the Christina version here is a link:

    Is that all there is to a comment?
    Best wishes, Mr C 🤡

