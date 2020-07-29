dead end 29. July 2020Photographyclosed down, decay, mouse, niederrhein, one way street, reflection, shop, sony a7 iii, tamron 28-200mm, windowdothob niederrhein, 2020 (believe it or not, i’ve only just now seen the mouse ) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
3 comments
What a wonderful picture this is! Even with wild life. :-)
Lovely subtle palette.
Hello! 🙋♀️
A statement for current times.