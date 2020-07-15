warm leatherette

DSC00888berlin friedrichshain, 2020

the normal – warm leatherette (click, hear)

  1. Nice photo with a great colour palette. Not just leatherette but button backed leatherette! I could almost be back in the 70’s!!!
    We have a lot to thank Daniel Miller for. From those early seedling days of Mute who could have known how that little indie label would blossom into such a colourful catalogue of music. I suspect more people heard the Grace Jones version than the original.
    A bit of Daniel Miller pop trivia which you may or may not already know: The Silicon Teens were another early Mute release and were of course Daniel Miller masquerading as a band! I seem to remember for the press releases he created a pretend band? I don’t think the secret was terribly well kept at the time. Anyway here is a link: https://youtu.be/_p7Ub1NDTVg

