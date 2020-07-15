warm leatherette 15. July 2020Photographyberlin, car, citroen cx, classic car, detail, friedrichshain, graphical, leather, shadow, sony a7 iii, voigtländer 40mm f1.2dothob berlin friedrichshain, 2020 the normal – warm leatherette (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
Nice photo with a great colour palette. Not just leatherette but button backed leatherette! I could almost be back in the 70’s!!!
We have a lot to thank Daniel Miller for. From those early seedling days of Mute who could have known how that little indie label would blossom into such a colourful catalogue of music. I suspect more people heard the Grace Jones version than the original.
A bit of Daniel Miller pop trivia which you may or may not already know: The Silicon Teens were another early Mute release and were of course Daniel Miller masquerading as a band! I seem to remember for the press releases he created a pretend band? I don’t think the secret was terribly well kept at the time. Anyway here is a link: https://youtu.be/_p7Ub1NDTVg