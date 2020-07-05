berlin lichtenberg, 2020
after more than half a year of daily posts i will go into kind of an aestivation mode for the coming weeks. have a nice (and healthy) summer y’all!
Stay safe. Stay well.
I look forward to seeing you images on the other side.
Peace.
Stay safe, have fun whatever you are going to do. :-) Bis später.
Nice photo and a new word for me! Aestivation! I had to look it up :-)
Take care and stay safe out there
Best wishes
Mr C
Thanks for the new word, Peter. I’m already looking forward to your return. I hope your aestivation is refreshing. Nice photo to go out on . . .
Have a nice summer! Cool rainbow pic :-)