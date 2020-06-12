berlin charlottenburg, 2020

sweet baboo – let’s go swimming wild (click, hear)

(i concede that the association is quite far fetched, but that sign is a marker for a fire hydrant (think ‘water’!) and i really wanted to feature this song here :-)

a big shout-out to Mr C from postcards from sheffield for putting sweet baboo on my radar. how could i miss out on him given his – uhm – track record!?)