let’s go swimming wild

berlin charlottenburg, 2020

sweet baboo – let’s go swimming wild (click, hear)

(i concede that the association is quite far fetched, but that sign is a marker for a fire hydrant (think ‘water’!) and i really wanted to feature this song here :-)

a big shout-out to Mr C from postcards from sheffield for putting sweet baboo on my radar. how could i miss out on him given his – uhm – track record!?)

One comment

  1. Thank you for the link :-)
    I’ve seen lots of Sweet Baboo’s videos but not this one, until today. It’s a great song and the video is captivating, joyful and completely bonkers!
    Have a great weekend
    Best wishes and stay safe
    Mr C

