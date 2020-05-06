slow and steady 6. May 2020Photographyberlin, Cepaea, graphical, landscape, lichtenberg, moss, snail, sony 85mm f1.8, sony a7 iii, urbandothob at least in berlin lichtenberg, 2020 … and that was (an admittedly short) animal week here on .documenting.the.obvious Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related