1969 21. April 2020Photographyberlin, classic car, friedrichshain, graphical, kadett, kadett b, opel, sony a7 iii, voigtländer 40mm f1.2dothob a classic opel kadett l. most probably from 1969 :-), berlin friedrichshain, 2020
2 comments
you should play, Iggy pop and the stooges – 1969.
Nice, an old Kadett. For a long period of time the most sold car in the Netherlands. I like to believe I remember my father having a Ford Capri at that time, but probably it was a Lada like Fiat 124. :-)