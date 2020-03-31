first snow 31. March 2020Photographyalexanderplatz, berlin, black and white, e-p5, graphical, lumix 20mm, mitte, snow, street photography, winterdothob today! not as much as in january 2017 here at alexanderplatz, but it was definitely snow… berlin mitte, 2017 Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related