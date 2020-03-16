trying to make the best out of it 16. March 2020Photographyberlin, dumpster, friedrichshain, graphical, pink, porta potty, sony a7 iii, tamron 28-75mm f2.8, urban, yellowdothob a dumpster and a porta potty, berlin friedrichshain, 2020 bonnie ‘prince’ billy – this is far from over (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related