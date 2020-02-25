new here 25. February 2020Photographydoor, graphical, lamp post, new, niederrhein, shadow, sony a7 iii, suburban, tamron 28-75mm f2.8, typographydothob niederrhein, 2019 gil scott-heron – i’m new here (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related