some velvet morning 31. January 2020Photographyberlin, bridge, dawn, friedrichshain, graphical, m.zuiko 75mm, morning, olympus e-m5 iii, ostkreuz, s-bahndothob berlin ostkreuz, 2020 lee hazlewood and nancy sinatra – some velvet morning (click, hear)
One comment
Great shot. and once again you take us to musically unchartered waters. I’m familiar with Lee and Nancy but not this song and the video is wonderful. Cheers and have a great weekend… :-)