some velvet morning

Photography

somevelvetmorningberlin ostkreuz, 2020

lee hazlewood and nancy sinatra – some velvet morning (click, hear)

  1. Great shot. and once again you take us to musically unchartered waters. I’m familiar with Lee and Nancy but not this song and the video is wonderful. Cheers and have a great weekend… :-)

