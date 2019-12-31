regression to the mean (2019)

the remains of the year, the remains of a decade. 2019 was a strange year. on to the double twenties!

happy new year to all my friendly followers, viewing visitors and courteous commenters!

i’m glad that some people out there still visit this little blog and make the (admittedly not so huge) efforts appear worthwhile to me after all these years.

i’ve noticed on this blog’s statistics page that the amount of words in my posts is on a steady decline. i’m not writing as much as i did in earlier years here on this blog. i think that’s mainly an issue of time and of course because i’m trying to tell my stories with pictures. but nevertheless i found that somewhat disconcerting.

maybe i will start writing more about my photography, my pictures, my tools in 2020. maybe not. we’ll see. it’s a process that i’m not really enforcing but i could imagine that at least some information about tools (read: lenses and cameras and postprocessing stuff) could be of interest to at least some of you. if nothing else i know i am always interested in that kind of stuff ;-)