regression to the mean (2019)

the remains of the year, the remains of a decade. 2019 was a strange year. on to the double twenties!
happy new year to all my friendly followers, viewing visitors and courteous commenters!
i’m glad that some people out there still visit this little blog and make the (admittedly not so huge) efforts appear worthwhile to me after all these years.
i’ve noticed on this blog’s statistics page that the amount of words in my posts is on a steady decline. i’m not writing as much as i did in earlier years here on this blog. i think that’s mainly an issue of time and of course because i’m trying to tell my stories with pictures. but nevertheless i found that somewhat disconcerting.
maybe i will start writing more about my photography, my pictures, my tools in 2020. maybe not. we’ll see. it’s a process that i’m not really enforcing but i could imagine that at least some information about tools (read: lenses and cameras and postprocessing stuff) could be of interest to at least some of you. if nothing else i know i am always interested in that kind of stuff ;-)
2 comments
I think the work you show through your blog has gone from strength to strength. When I visit or view your images I get a much greater sense of consistency and there is something very dependable with your photography. That sounds like a bit of a dull comment but read it in a positive way and it’s a strength and is maybe also about your personal style becoming stronger. I hope you know too that your daily posts bring a bit of inspiration and joy to this corner of Sheffield. As for the less words, I think it’s how your site has evolved and I think your images often need few words. I suspect when you started you might not have known how your blog would grow or change over time. Perhaps the whole process is quite organic but it’s important to review what it means to you and consider if or how to make changes. I like the idea of occasional bits about tools and thoughts about your work.
Keep up your wonderful work and know that your many followers value your efforts in maintaining a daily blog…
Very best wishes for a happy creative 2020
Mr Cafe :-)
PS. This is a superb gallery with which to round off the year. Congratulations on producing another fine vintage in 2019 :-)