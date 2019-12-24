last orders 24. December 2019Photographyberlin, christmas, delivery, friedrichshain, graphical, mail, olympus e-m5 iii, packages, sigma 56mm f1.4, urban, yellowdothob hopefully in time, berlin friedrichshain, 2019 happy holidays to y’all 🎄 Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
3 comments
na, da schein es das Christkind ja gut mit dir zu meinen. Hab’ ein frohes Fest und alles Gute für 2020! :)
Frohes Fest! Marcus
Happy holidays to you!