when it rains in texas 21. December 2019Photographyberlin, landscape, landwehrkanal, lumix 20mm, moabit, olympus e-m5 iii, plants, reflection, winterdothob it snows on the spree, berlin moabit, 2019 hochzeitskapelle – when it rains in texas (it snows on the rhine) [click hear]
2 comments
What an intriguing image 🙂👍
Once again you have spoiled us with the musical link. Totally wonderful and I feel like I’m in a VIP listening lounge. The video has only had 118 views! I’ve had a quick look via google and found the album on 2×12″ but will look further to see if it is available on CD. I let the YouTube auto play take me to Trinidad from the same album and it was enough to convince me I should consider a purchase🙂 Thanks for sharing. Best wishes Mr C
Just found the CD on the drop down menu😀