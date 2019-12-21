when it rains in texas

PC200616-Bearbeitetit snows on the spree, berlin moabit, 2019

hochzeitskapelle – when it rains in texas (it snows on the rhine) [click hear]

2 comments

  1. What an intriguing image 🙂👍
    Once again you have spoiled us with the musical link. Totally wonderful and I feel like I’m in a VIP listening lounge. The video has only had 118 views! I’ve had a quick look via google and found the album on 2×12″ but will look further to see if it is available on CD. I let the YouTube auto play take me to Trinidad from the same album and it was enough to convince me I should consider a purchase🙂 Thanks for sharing. Best wishes Mr C

    Reply

