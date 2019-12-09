statistics

PC050533-Bearbeitet

haus der statistik, berlin mitte, 2019

just for statistical reasons: today is my birthday and this is the 2046th post on this blog.

shigeru umebayashi – 2046 main theme [rumba version] (click, hear)

  3. Best wishes on your birthday and thank you for sharing your photographs on your blog. Your photographs continue to inspire and for my money appear to be improving as time goes on. That isn’t to say the early shots aren’t great too! ;-)
    I’ve not seen 2046 but can I assume it’s one I should take as a recommendation from you including the music link?
    Thanks for sharing your images past, present and future… :-)
    Have a great day
    Mr C

