statistics

haus der statistik, berlin mitte, 2019
just for statistical reasons: today is my birthday and this is the 2046th post on this blog.
shigeru umebayashi – 2046 main theme [rumba version] (click, hear)
4 comments
Congratulations with your birthday. Alles gute! Grossartige farben in dieses bild.
super photo – really enjoy your your photos to start my day
Best wishes on your birthday and thank you for sharing your photographs on your blog. Your photographs continue to inspire and for my money appear to be improving as time goes on. That isn’t to say the early shots aren’t great too! ;-)
I’ve not seen 2046 but can I assume it’s one I should take as a recommendation from you including the music link?
Thanks for sharing your images past, present and future… :-)
Have a great day
Mr C
Congratz Peter; have a nice day and Cheers! :)