all this i do for glory 10. November 2019Photographyarchitecture, berlin, blue, bungee, friedrichshain, jumping, sky, sony 50mm f1.8, sony a7 iii, urbandothob hanging around in friedrichshain, berlin, 2019 colin stetson – all this i do for glory (click, hear)