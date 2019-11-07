orange juice 7. November 2019Photographyarchitecture, orange, travel, the netherlands, sony a7 iii, post box, tamron 28-75mm f2.8, vlissingendothob vlissingen, the netherlands, 2019 orange juice – stanley brinks and the wave pictures (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 comments
Great shot!
Thanks for sharing the wonderful link to Stanley Brinks. I’ve never before come across them. It sounded like it might have come from the 80’s and I was reminded of the track below by The Jazz Butcher (Who I imagine you may have come across :-)
Cool photo :-)