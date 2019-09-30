i’ve never been to new york 30. September 2019Photographyarchitecture, graphical, katendrecht, rotterdam, sony a7 iii, tamron 28-75mm f2.8, the netherlands, travel, urbandothob rotterdam, the netherlands, 2019 – as close as it gets! udo jürgens – ich war noch niemals in new york (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
4 comments
Well… sort of… New York is my hometown and state. Let me know if you go… Perhaps I’ll be there as well and we can connect. :-)
Deal, will do ☺️
👍
Lustig!