saul and me

one of my favourite saul leiter photographs – and me… munich, 2019
made in munich at the wonderful Saul Leiter Retrospective at the Versicherungskammer Bayern. the exhibition is still running until 15th september, so hurry up.
2 comments
I like Leiter too – this is a fun bit to remember him by.
I suspect Saul would approve!