stone cold 23. June 2019Photographyberlin, bricks, friedrichshain, graphical, ice cream, ice cream cup, sony 50mm f1.8, sony a7 iii, texture, urbandothob berlin friedrichshain, 2019 tom waits, roberto benigni, john lurie – i scream for ice cream (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
That was fun.