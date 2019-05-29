projection 29. May 2019Photographyart, berlin, black and white, e-p5, lumix 20mm, m43, shadow, urban, weddingdothob i suppose this window in berlin wedding was a trap set up for photographers – and i fell into it… Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related