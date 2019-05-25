continental good year

P8042084feeling a bit tired of accidental sculptures…

moabit, berlin, 2016

  1. Bricks, cobblestones, shutters, treads, and leaves. A delightful juxtaposition of pattern and texture, and then the contrast of the circular and angular, the black and the gray. I couldn’t ask for more in an image.

