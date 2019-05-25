continental good year 25. May 2019Photographyaccidental, berlin, black and white, e-p5, garbage, lumix 20mm, m43, moabit, tires, tyres, urbandothob feeling a bit tired of accidental sculptures… moabit, berlin, 2016 Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
Bricks, cobblestones, shutters, treads, and leaves. A delightful juxtaposition of pattern and texture, and then the contrast of the circular and angular, the black and the gray. I couldn’t ask for more in an image.