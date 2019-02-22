night on earth 22. February 2019Photographyberlin, e-p5, m.zuiko 12-40mm, m43, night shot, oberbaumbrücke, river spree, tv tower, urbandothob or at least on berlin! a big thank you to Bettina and Matthias for this great photo opportunity! berlin treptow, 2019 Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
4 comments
What an amazing photo
Well well! Berlin is one of my favorite cities. Great picture!
Toll!!! :D Berlin forever!!
Jim Jarmusch… :)