scratch the surface 21. February 2019Photographyberlin, concrete, decay, e-p5, graphical, m.zuiko 12-40mm, m43, priesterweg, schöneberg, scratcheddothob berlin schöneberg, 2017 sick of it all – scratch the surface (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related