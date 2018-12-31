against amnesia (2018)

as usual a little retrospective will conclude the year here on .documenting.the.obvious. thanks a lot to all visitors new and especially all the regular ones! without you it would be only half (at most) the fun :-)
have a good 2019!
because of the huge success (*cough*) of my “best of the year spotify playlist” last year, i’ll continue with this new tradition as if nothing happened. i know spotify might not be the ideal medium for this but i think at the moment it’s the best one available. but i’m open for suggestions of course!
enjoy!
this blog will have resumed normal operations most probably by the end of next week.
4 comments
Thanks for joining the journey.. Have a good one in 2019!
Liebsten Dank für dein traumhaftes Fotojahr! Jedes Bild – ein Jenuss! N guten Rutsch wünscht Daniel
Happy New Year! Marcus
Hallo Peter,
sehr schöne Motive…das Wasserpfützenspiegelbild mit der…. Cameras…Aufschrift hätte ich so gerne als Abzug :-) Wünsche dir einen guten Start ins neue Jahr und dann viele weitere tolle Motive vor deinen Augen ! Lieber Gruss, Jürgen