driving home for christmas 22. December 2018Photographybq aquaris x, drops, germany, graphical, rain, train, travel, windowdothob somewhere between hannover and bielefeld, 2018 i’ll spare you the music… Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
4 comments
I love the picture. (And I do have the song floating in my brain now. Unfortunately :-) )
Thank you, Peter! And of course I knew that was about to happen…
Sorry about that 😉
Excellent atmosphere, Peter; goes very well with the song. :)
Happy Holidays :-) !