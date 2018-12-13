(più di) cento passi

everybody who is in berlin (and who isn’t?), loves italian wine and food (and who doesn’t?) and hasn’t seen my container love series (and who has actually?) should make probably a few more than 100 steps and enter the wonderful ‘cento passi‘ bar in friedrichshain. there you have the opportunity to enjoy a very good glass (or bottle) of primitivo with some tasty pasta con salsiccia, excellent bruschette with tomatoes and much more. or you have a chat with the brilliant owner Fabrizio and his super friendly staff. as a small bonus you can have a look at five large prints from my container love series exhibited there for the next weeks.

exact location: cento passi vino & specialità – krossener str 36, 10245 friedrichshain – beware: they are closed on sundays!